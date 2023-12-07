Cryer scores 15 as No. 3 Houston rolls to 75-39 win over Rice

By The Associated Press
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) tips the ball away from Rice guard Travis Evee (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Fertitta Center, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Fochtman]

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 15 points, Emanuel Sharp added 12 and No. 3 Houston beat Rice 75-39. Cryer, who hit five 3-pointers, has scored in double-figures in eight straight games. Sharp had nine points in first half, all in a 22-4 run that gave the Cougars (9-0) a 30-13 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Ja’Vier Francis and Damian Dunn each scored 10 points for Houston, which shot 47% and 8 of 22 on 3-pointers. Alem Huseinovic scored 10 points, and Keanu Dawes added seven points for Rice (3-6).

