Cryer scores 15 as No. 3 Houston rolls to 75-39 win over Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 15 points, Emanuel Sharp added 12 and No. 3 Houston beat Rice 75-39. Cryer, who hit five 3-pointers, has scored in double-figures in eight straight games. Sharp had nine points in first half, all in a 22-4 run that gave the Cougars (9-0) a 30-13 lead with five minutes remaining in the first half. Ja’Vier Francis and Damian Dunn each scored 10 points for Houston, which shot 47% and 8 of 22 on 3-pointers. Alem Huseinovic scored 10 points, and Keanu Dawes added seven points for Rice (3-6).

