Cryer leads No. 9 Baylor to 79-65 win over West Virginia

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures, and ninth-ranked Baylor beat West Virginia 79-65. Cryer was 8 for 11 from 3-point range as the Bears won their fourth consecutive game. Baylor has won 10 of 11 since an 0-3 start in conference. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 17 points to lead West Virginia. Adam Flagler added 13 points and Jalen Bridges had 12 for Baylor.

