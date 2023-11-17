Cryer has 18 points to lead No. 6 Houston to 65-49 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic

By The Associated Press
Houston's L.J. Cryer (4) dribbles the ball as Towson's Messiah Jones (25) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 18 points and No. 6 Houston used a 19-4 run in the first half to take control on the way to a 65-49 victory over Houston to advance in the Charleston Classic. The Cougars (4-0) will face the winner of the Utah-Wake Forest game on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s championship final in the eight-team event. Cryer got Houston off to a strong start Thursday as the team turned a tight game early into a runaway. He had a three-point play and a 3-pointer in the surge as the Cougars moved in front 24-7.

