Cryer has 18 points to lead No. 6 Houston to 65-49 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 18 points and No. 6 Houston used a 19-4 run in the first half to take control on the way to a 65-49 victory over Houston to advance in the Charleston Classic. The Cougars (4-0) will face the winner of the Utah-Wake Forest game on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s championship final in the eight-team event. Cryer got Houston off to a strong start Thursday as the team turned a tight game early into a runaway. He had a three-point play and a 3-pointer in the surge as the Cougars moved in front 24-7.

