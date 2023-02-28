Cryer, Bonner help No. 7 Baylor top Oklahoma State 74-68

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner each scored 15 points, and No. 7 Baylor held off Oklahoma State for a 74-68 victory. Jalen Bridges had 14 points and Adam Flagler added 13 for Baylor, which earned its second straight win since dropping consecutive games at Kansas State and Kansas. The Bears played without leading scorer Keyonte George, who sprained his right ankle during Saturday’s 81-72 victory over Texas. John-Michael Wright scored 17 points for Oklahoma State.

