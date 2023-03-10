Crowley back for 2nd stint coaching Bonnies women’s hoops

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — St. Bonaventure is turning to its past in hiring Jim Crowley to take over coaching the women’s basketball team for a second time. Crowley returns to Olean, New York, where he set the program record for victories in going 258-231 from 2000-16, and led the Bonnies to their only two NCAA Tournament appearances. He left St. Bonaventure to coach at Providence, where he and the school mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday following a 13-18 season. Crowley takes over for Jesse Fleming, who succeeded him in 2017. Fleming was fired in January with Erica Morrow closing the season as interim coach.

