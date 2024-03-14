Crowl, Blackwell make 7 of Wisconsin’s season-high 16 3s in 87-56 win over Maryland in Big Ten

By The Associated Press
Wisconsin players celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman John Blackwell scored 18 points, Steven Crowl added 17 points, and the pair made seven of Wisconsin’s season-high 16 3-pointers in an 87-56 rout of Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin (20-12) will play No. 4 seed Northwestern on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Badgers beat the Wildcats 71-63 on Jan. 13 in the lone regular-season meeting. Wisconsin dominated the first half, hitting 10 3-pointers — in just 13 attempts — to build a 47-26 lead. It tied the Badgers’ second-most makes from 3-point range this season — in full-length games. Wisconsin made its first six 3-pointers and, after a miss, Blackwell added another to make it 31-15 with nine minutes left. Blackwell made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored 14 points.

