Crowder, Ross lead Troy to 34-12 win over Florida A&M

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Goose Crowder threw four touchdown passes — three to Devonte Ross — and Troy defeated Florida A&M 34-12 on Saturday night, giving new coach Gerad Parker his first win. Crowder was 18-of-25 passing for 295 yards. Two of his four TD passes came in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans pull away from the Rattlers, who are ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches poll. The final touchdown pass was to Ross, a 98-yarder that he gathered in at the Troy 41 and raced the rest of the way untouched. Ross finished with 11 catches for a career-high 229 yards.

