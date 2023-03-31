Crowded field hopes to avoid Premier League relegation

LONDON (AP) — A good relegation fight can keep things interesting at the bottom of the Premier League. Usually it doesn’t involve nine teams though. Just four points separate last-place Southampton from 12th-place Crystal Palace heading into the final stretch of the season as the threatened clubs and a few nervous managers try to reverse their fortunes. Stats provider Opta says Crystal Palace has the easiest remaining schedule. The team faces only two current top-10 clubs Tottenham and Fulham the rest of the way. Six of the bottom nine have changed managers as owners are desperate to remain in the richest league in the world. The exceptions are West Ham, Leicester and Nottingham Forest.

