Croswell scores 21, No. 24 Providence edges Villanova 85-72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova. Bryce Hopkins added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Locked finished with 16 points. Croswell connected on two late free throws to notch the 1,000th point of his career. The Friars (20-7, 12-4 Big East) have recorded 20 or more wins in seven of Ed Cooley’s 12 seasons. They improved to 15-0 at home, including 8-0 in conference play. Villanova’s Eric Dixon had 18 points and eight rebounds. Justin Moore added 17 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.