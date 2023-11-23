Cross scores 27 points, leads Tulane comeback to beat Cal 84-81 at SoCal Classic

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Cross scored 27 points and Tulane edged California 84-81 to claim third place in the SoCal Challenge Surf Division. The Green Wave trailed by as many as 11 points midway through the second half, but Sion James hit a turnaround jumper, Kolby King scored off a Cal turnover and Tre’ Williams scored at the basket to tie the game at 67-67 with 6:48 left and Percy Daniels dunked with 5:19 left to put Tulane in front for the first time. Cross sandwiched two short jumpers around a second-chance layup by Jaylen Forbes in a 6-0 run that put the Green Wave in front 83-77.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.