Cross helps Arkansas State become bowl-eligible with 77-31 rout of Texas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Ja’Quez Cross rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns then returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score and Arkansas State got three touchdowns from its defense and one from special teams, thumping Texas State 77-31 to become eligible for a bowl game. Arkansas State (6-5, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference) was trailing 17-14 when Cross finished off a 75-yard drive with a 42-yard run, giving the Red Wolves the lead for good with 9:14 left before halftime. Cross scored on a 15-yard, first-down run after Keyron Crawford recovered a fumble by Texas State’s Donerio Davenport for a two-score lead. He added a 57-yard touchdown run with 1:52 remaining and Arkansas State led 35-17 at intermission. TJ Finley totaled 366 yards on 37-of-55 passing for Texas State (6-5, 3-4).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.