Cross’ double-double helps SMU fend off LSU for 74-64 win

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Matt Cross scored 16 points and tied a career-high with 16 rebounds and SMU used a strong second half to win its fifth straight game, beating LSU 74-64 in the Compete 4 Cause Classic at the Comerica Center. Jordan Sears scored 21 points for LSU. Cam Carter’s 3 capped an 8-3 run for the Tigers to bring them within 58-52, but SMU reserve Chuck Harris made a 3 and Boopie Miller made two foul shots to extend the lead to 63-52.

