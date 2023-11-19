Croskey-Merritt runs for 204 yards, 2 TDs; New Mexico beats Fresno State 25-17

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Jacory Croskey-Merritt had 204 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Caleb Medford had six receptions for 122 yards and a TD and New Mexico beat Fresno State 25-17. New Mexico, which had lost five of its last six, snapped a three-game skid. Fresno State has lost back-to-back games to fall out of contention for the regular season conference title. Logan Fife started at quarterback in place of the injured, but cleared to play, Mikey Keene and completed 9 of 16 passes for 125 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown before being replaced by Keene when trailing 25-14 in the fourth quarter. Devon Dampier went in the game when starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins suffered an injury in the third quarter. Dampier was 2-for-3 passing for 59 yards and a TD.

