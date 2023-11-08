Crosby James scores 11 points in 2 minutes to help spark Presbyterian over Vanderbilt 68-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Crosby James scored all 11 of his points in about two minutes midway through the second half to help spark Presbyterian to a 68-62 victory over Vanderbilt in a season opener for both teams. Presbyterian trailed 28-24 at halftime but tied it at 38-all with 11:11 remaining. James then hit the first of three 3-pointers with a layup and the Blue Hose led 49-38 9:03 to play. Vanderbilt used a late 10-5 surge to cut the deficit to 64-59 with 26 seconds left but didn’t get closer. Ezra Manjon scored 19 points to lead Vanderbilt.

