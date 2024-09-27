Crosby and Adams will not play against the Browns, adding to the Raiders’ long injury list

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams will not play for the Raiders when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Their losses deal Las Vegas a potentially devastating setback. Tight end Michael Mayer also will not play because of personal reasons. Right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. and linebacker Divine Deablo haven’t practiced this week because of injuries and also will be sidelined. Crosby suffered a high ankle sprain two weeks ago at Baltimore and was noticeably limited when playing Sunday against the Panthers. Adams injured his hamstring in practice Thursday.

