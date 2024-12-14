Crooks is the first to swim sub-20 seconds in 50 freestyle at short course worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands has become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle at the world short course championships in Budapest. Crooks broke his own record from only hours beforehand on Saturday. He was just outside 20 seconds in the morning heats and did even better in the evening semifinals by posting 19.90s. Noe Ponti of Switzerland broke the men’s 100 butterfly record. Gretchen Walsh had another big night, winning the 100 butterfly final and her 50 freestyle semifinal by surpassing her own world records. That’s nine world records this week for the American, with one day to go. The 2017 world record in the women’s 400 individual medley was beaten by Summer McIntosh of Canada by nearly 3 1/2 seconds.

