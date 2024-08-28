Cronenworth gets key hit as Padres rally past Cardinals 7-5 for 3rd straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking RBI single in San Diego’s two-run seventh inning, and the Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5 on Tuesday night for their third consecutive win.

Manny Machado homered for San Diego, and Luis Arraez had three hits. Yuki Matsui (4-2) pitched an inning for the win, and Tanner Scott handled the ninth for his 20th save in 22 chances.

Padres right-hander Dylan Cease threw 96 pitches in 4 1/3 innings on a night when the gametime temperature was announced at 98 degrees. He was charged with four runs and seven hits.

Paul Goldschmidt homered for St. Louis in its third loss in four games. Miles Mikolas permitted four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. Lars Nootbaar chased Cease with an RBI single before Goldschmidt greeted Bryan Hoeing with a two-run shot to left-center for his 20th homer.

The Padres responded in the seventh. Mason McCoy walked and advanced to second on Arraez’s single before taking third as part of a double steal. McCoy scampered home on Jurickson Profar’s sacrifice fly, and Arraez scored on Cronenworth’s hit on the ninth pitch of his at-bat against John King (3-3).

Machado led off San Diego’s four-run second with his 22nd homer. It was his ninth homer in his last 27 games.

Jackson Merrill doubled and scored on Luis Campusano’s single. McCoy drove in David Peralta with a groundout, and Arraez singled home Campusano for a 4-2 lead.

The Cardinals had jumped in front with two runs in the first. Masyn Winn scored on a wild pitch from Cease, and Luken Baker added a sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals recalled right-hander Riley O’Brien from Triple-A Memphis and designated right-hander Shawn Armstrong for assignment. Armstrong went 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 appearances after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay for outfielder Dylan Carlson on July 30.

Padres: OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (right femoral stress reaction) is taking at-bats in simulated games at the club’s complex in Arizona.

Cardinals: OF Michael Siani (strained right oblique) started in center field and went 0 for 3 for Double-A Springfield in the first game of a rehabilitation assignment. … LHP Steven Matz (lower back strain) threw 65 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis, allowing four runs, two earned, in three innings.

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.43 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.84 ERA) on Wednesday night.

