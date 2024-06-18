Croatia’s Vlasic is out of Euro 2024 because of a muscle injury

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic has withdrawn from the European Championship because of a muscle injury. The news was announced by the country’s soccer federation on Tuesday a day before Croatia’s group B match against Albania. Vlasic was in doubt for Croatia’s squad ahead of the Euros due to an injury while playing for Torino in Serie A. He was included anyway and remained on the bench in Croatia’s Euro 2024 opener, a 3-0 loss against Spain. The federation says he sustained a new injury that ruled him out of playing in the tournament.

