Croatian soccer player Mario Vušković gets ban for doping extended to 4 years by sports court

By The Associated Press
FILE - Hamburger SV soccer player Mario Vuskovic reacts after taking his seat for the third hearing before the Sports Court of the German Football Association, in Frankfurt, Germany, March 17, 2023. Croatia Under-21 soccer player Doping Vuskovic had his ban for doping doubled to four years on Tuesday in a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Arne Dedert]

BONN, Germany (AP) — Croatia Under-21 soccer player Mario Vušković has had his ban for doping doubled to four years in a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The German national anti-doping agency says it won an appeal jointly filed with the World Anti-Doping Agency to extend a two-year ban originally imposed by the German soccer federation. Vušković is a defender for second-tier club Hamburger SV and now is banned from soccer through Nov. 15, 2026. He will turn 25 the next day. Vušković tested positive in 2022 for the blood-boosting hormone EPO.

