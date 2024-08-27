Croatian soccer player Mario Vušković gets ban for doping extended to 4 years by sports court

BONN, Germany (AP) — Croatia Under-21 soccer player Mario Vušković has had his ban for doping doubled to four years in a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The German national anti-doping agency says it won an appeal jointly filed with the World Anti-Doping Agency to extend a two-year ban originally imposed by the German soccer federation. Vušković is a defender for second-tier club Hamburger SV and now is banned from soccer through Nov. 15, 2026. He will turn 25 the next day. Vušković tested positive in 2022 for the blood-boosting hormone EPO.

