Croatia star Luka Modric is the oldest to ever score at a European Championship. He’s not done yet.

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Croatia veteran Luka Modric has scored against Italy to become the oldest goal-scorer ever at a European Championship. Modric, who is 38 years and 289 days old, scored the opening goal on a rebound in the 55th minute, shortly after having a penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Monday. Ultimately it wasn’t enough to ensure his team stays in the competition. Mattia Zaccagni scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time for Italy to draw 1-1 and advance to the knockout stage.

