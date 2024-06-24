Croatia star Luka Modric is the oldest to ever score at a European Championship. He’s not done yet.

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Croatia veteran Luka Modric has scored against Italy to become the oldest goal-scorer ever at a European Championship. Modric, who is 38 years and 289 days old, scored the opening goal on a rebound in the 55th minute, shortly after having a penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Monday. Ultimately it wasn’t enough to ensure his team stays in the competition. Mattia Zaccagni scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time for Italy to draw 1-1 and advance to the knockout stage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.