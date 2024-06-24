Croatia star Luka Modric becomes the oldest goal-scorer at a European Championship

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Croatia veteran Luka Modric has scored against Italy to become the oldest goal-scorer ever at a European Championship. Modric, who is 38 years, 289 days old, scored the opening goal on a rebound in the 55th minute, within a minute a having a penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Monday. Croatia realistically needs to win the game to stay in the tournament.

