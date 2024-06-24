Croatia star Luka Modric becomes the oldest goal-scorer at a European Championship

By The Associated Press
Croatia's Luka Modric celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Croatia veteran Luka Modric has scored against Italy to become the oldest goal-scorer ever at a European Championship. Modric, who is 38 years, 289 days old, scored the opening goal on a rebound in the 55th minute, within a minute a having a penalty saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Monday. Croatia realistically needs to win the game to stay in the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.