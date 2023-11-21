Croatia seals final automatic qualifying spot for Euro 2024 and Wales enters playoffs

Croatia overcame some nerves and a stubborn Armenia team to win 1-0 and secure the last automatic qualifying spot for next year’s European Championship. The Croats needed a win to guarantee qualification along with Group D winner Turkey. Ante Budimir headed in Borna Sosa’s cross in the 43rd minute. A slipup would have given Wales hope if it beat Turkey in Cardiff but coach Rob Page’s side drew 1-1. Wales, Poland, Greece, Ukraine and Israel hope to be one of the three teams qualifying via the playoffs with 12 teams involved. The semifinals are on March 21 and the finals take place five days later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.