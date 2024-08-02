Croatia high jumper Angelina Topic will miss the Paris Olympics final after fracturing her ankle

By The Associated Press
Angelina Topic, of Serbia, makes an attempt in the women's high jump qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Croatia high jumper Angelina Topic fractured her right ankle during qualifying at the Paris Olympics and won’t be able to compete in Sunday’s final. The 19-year-old Topic took the silver medal behind Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine at the European championships in June and was considered a medal contender in Paris. She says on Instagram that “it wasn’t meant to be this time.” Topic did qualify with a leap of 1.92 meters. Mahuchikh led at 1.95.

