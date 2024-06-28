Croatia fined $112,000 by UEFA for fan misconduct at Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Croatian Football Federation says it was fined $112,500 by UEFA for fan misconduct at a European Championship elimination game against Italy. The financial penalty is the biggest by UEFA announced at the tournament and the second for Croatia. A separate investigation by UEFA is ongoing into alleged racism involving both sets of fans at Croatia’s second Euro 2024 game against Albania. The separate fines for incidents at the Croatia-Italy game on Monday were for throwing objects, including beer cups, lighting flares and fireworks and unspecified “inappropriate behavior.”

