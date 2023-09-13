Croatia faces UEFA disciplinary charge for fans’ fascist flag at Euro 2024 qualifying game

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against Croatia after fans displayed a World War II-era fascist flag at a European Championship qualifying game. The Croatian federation says fans raised a flag of the Ustase regime at the team’s 5-0 win over Latvia on Friday. Croatia already is under probation by UEFA for “discriminatory behavior” by fans at the Nations League finals in June. The federation could not sell tickets to fans for the team’s 1-0 win in Armenia on Monday. The latest UEFA investigation could see Croatia ordered to play in an empty stadium when hosting Turkey next month.

