Croatia, Denmark qualify for Nations League quarterfinals with draws

MADRID (AP) — Denmark and Croatia have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Nations League. Denmark got a 0-0 in Serbia on Monday. Croatia came from behind to share a 1-1 with visiting Portugal. They join France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Portugal in the last eight. The eighth place will be decided on Tuesday. Scotland scored an injury time goal to beat Poland 2-1 and send the host down into the second tier.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.