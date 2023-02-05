Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem

Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018 but was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury. He returned to the tour last March, winning a Masters 1000 title in August in Cincinnati, Ohio, and rejoined the Croatians when they reached the Davis Cup semifinals last year. His win over Thiem, who has also dealt with injuries in recent years, gave Croatia a 3-1 victory over Austria.

