Crittendon throws 2 of his 3 TD passes to Mason, Samford beats VMI 27-3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to E. Jai Mason, to help Samford beat VMI 27-3 in the Southern Conference opener for both teams. Crittendon completed 26 of 30 passes for 196 yards and his 5-yard touchdown pass to Mason late in the first quarter gave Samford the lead for good at 7-3. Brendan Jenkins caught an 18-yard touchdown pass that capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive on the first play of the second quarter and Forrest Taylor kicked a 31-yard field goal that gave the Bulldogs a 17-3 halftime lead. VMI had 42 yards rushing on 31 carries and finished with 129 total yards. The Keydets were just 4 of 17 on third down.

