Crittendon accounts for 2 TDs, Rias adds 100-yard KOR; Samford beats Chattanooga 36-13

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon was 34-of-50 passing for 340 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, D.J. Rias returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and Samford beat Chattanooga 36-13. Crittendon added 18 carries for 59 yards rushing and a TD. Will Thorley’s 18-yard scoring run gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 16-10 and, after Jude Kelley made a 27-yard field goal with 43 seconds left in the second quarter, Rias took the ensuing kickoff from goal line to goal line to make it 23-13 at halftime. Sam Phillips had eight receptions for 66 yards for Chattanooga. The Mocs, ranked No. 25 (tied with Butler) in the FCS coaches poll, lost for the second time in three games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.