Cristopher Sánchez throws complete game as Phillies top Nationals 5-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cristopher Sánchez pitched his second complete game of the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Saturday night.

Sánchez faced two batters over the minimum, allowing two hits. The only blemish in his outing was a solo homer by Alex Call to lead off the fourth inning. Call hit a 1-1 slider into the front row seats in right-center field.

Sánchez (9-8) struck out four and did not issue a walk as he picked up his ninth win of the season after losing four of his previous five decisions.

Sánchez was incredibly efficient, throwing just 99 pitches to complete the game. His previous complete game was a shutout against Miami on June 28.

The Phillies won their fourth straight and regained their spot atop the majors with the best record in baseball (73-50). They will go for a four-game sweep of the Nationals on Sunday.

Every player in Philadelphia’s lineup had at least one hit except for Bryce Harper. Weston Wilson had two hits and a run scored and Nick Castellanos had two hits and an RBI.

After having a hard time figuring out Washington starter Mackenzie Gore in the first five innings, the Phillies got to him in the sixth with four runs on five hits.

Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, Edmundo Sosa and Johan Rojas all had RBI singles in the sixth inning for Philadelphia.

Bohm previously extended his on-base streak to 34 games when he drew a walk in the fourth inning. He scored on a double by Castellanos.

The game started 30 minutes later than scheduled because the Phillies honored their late owner, president, and CEO David Montgomery by placing him on their Wall of Fame.

As part of the ceremony, they renamed a portion of the center field wall after him, calling it “Monty’s Angle” because of how it juts into the field of play. It was Montgomery’s idea to include it as an homage to Connie Mack Stadium, the Phillies’ home until 1971. A permanent logo was unveiled on the wall to commemorate the name.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Washington selected the contract of LHP Joe La Sorsa and recalled RHP Joan Adon from Triple-A Rochester. The moves were needed as LHP Robert Garcia was placed on the Bereavement List and RHP Derek Law was added to the 15-day IL with a right elbow flexor strain.

Phillies: Philadelphia selected the contract of LHP Tyler Gilbert from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and optioned RHP Tyler Phillips. To make room for Gilbert, they transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull (right lat strain) to the 60-day IL. Gilbert, who threw a no-hitter in his first MLB start in 2021 with Arizona, was originally a Phillies draft pick in 2015, but never pitched for the team.

UP NEXT

The Nationals and Phillies wrap up their four-game series Sunday. RHP Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.72) will take the mound for Washington against Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.68) for Philadelphia.

