Cristobal Del Solar shoots 57 to set Korn Ferry Tour record

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Cristobal Del Solar of Chile has set the Korn Ferry Tour record with a 57. He played such a flawless round at the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota that he parred the final three holes. His score matches the lowest score ever shot on a golf tour that is part of the Official World Golf Ranking. David Carey shot 57 in 2019 at the Cervino Open on the Alps Tour. Del Solar shot his record round on the Pacos course at Bogota Country Club. The course only measures 6,254 yards at some 8,500 feet of elevation. He leads by four.

