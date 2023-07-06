Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr hires Portuguese coach Luís Castro

By The Associated Press
FILE - Shakhtar's head coach Luis Castro gives instructions from the side line during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when Al-Nassr announced it hired his fellow Portuguese Luis Castro. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky]

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach when Al-Nassr announced it hired his fellow Portuguese Luís Castro. The Saudi Arabian club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal. The length of the coach’s contract was not disclosed. Castro is the latest coaching hire this week in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League. He follows Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq. Castro best known for his two seasons in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk. That included home and away wins over Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

