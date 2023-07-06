Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr hires Portuguese coach Luís Castro

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo got a new club coach when Al-Nassr announced it hired his fellow Portuguese Luís Castro. The Saudi Arabian club confirmed the appointment from a preseason training camp in Portugal. The length of the coach’s contract was not disclosed. Castro is the latest coaching hire this week in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League. He follows Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal and Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq. Castro best known for his two seasons in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk. That included home and away wins over Real Madrid in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League.

