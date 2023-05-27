Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season in Saudi Arabia ends without title as Al-Ittihad wins league

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season in Saudi Arabia will end without a trophy as his Al-Nassr team was beaten to the league title by Al-Ittihad in the penultimate round. Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh in January after being released from his contract by English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United and had to settle for second place in the 16-team Saudi Arabian league. Al-Nassr’s 1-1 draw with Ettifaq meant that Al-Ittihad’s 3-0 win at Al-Feiha gave the team from Jeddah a five-point lead with one game remaining.

