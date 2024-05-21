Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Portugal into record sixth European Championship

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a record sixth appearance at the European Championship with Portugal’s squad. Ronaldo was among the 26 players picked for the tournament in Germany by coach Roberto Martínez. The 39-year-old Ronaldo first played in the competition in 2004 and led the national team to the title in 2016. Also in the list was veteran Pepe. The 41-year-old Porto defender will play in his fifth Euro.

