Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Portugal into record sixth European Championship

By The Associated Press
A picture of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is displayed on the video screen while soccer coach Roberto Martinez announces the squad for the Euro 2024 at the federation headquarters in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca]

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make a record sixth appearance at the European Championship with Portugal’s squad. Ronaldo was among the 26 players picked for the tournament in Germany by coach Roberto Martínez. The 39-year-old Ronaldo first played in the competition in 2004 and led the national team to the title in 2016. Also in the list was veteran Pepe. The 41-year-old Porto defender will play in his fifth Euro.

