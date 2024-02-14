Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal of 2024 to give Al-Nassr 1-0 win over Al-Fayha in Asian CL

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of 2024 to give Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over fellow Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha in the first leg of the Asian Champions League’s round of 16. Ronaldo broke the deadlock in t he 81st minute by playing a neat one-two with former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who lifted his return pass over the Al-Fayha backline from the edge of the box for Ronaldo to run onto and flick a lob past the goalkeeper with a first-time shot. Ronaldo has now scored a club goal in 23 straight calendar years, going back to 2002.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.