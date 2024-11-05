Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Al-Nassr beats defending champion Al-Ain 5-1 in AFC Champions League

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal as Al-Nassr defeated defending champion Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates 5-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite to put Saudi Arabian teams in the top three places in the 12-team standings. Ronaldo netted his second goal of this season’s competition from close range just after the half-hour mark after goalkeeper Khalid Eisa could only parry Sadio Mane’s shot from outside the area. In the eastern zone, Vissel Kobe of Japan went top of the group with a 2-0 win over South Korea’s Gwangju FC, the previous leader.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.