Cristiano Ronaldo says 2030 World Cup will be ‘most special’ yet after Portugal confirmed as co-host

MADRID (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo led the celebrations after Portugal and five other countries were officially announced as hosts of the 2030 men’s World Cup on Wednesday, with the player saying the unique tournament will be the “most special” yet. The 2030 tournament will be the first World Cup played in six different counties, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco as the main hosts while South American nations Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will each get one game. The format will help FIFA mark the centenary of Uruguay hosting the first World Cup in 1930. “A dream come true,” the 39-year-old Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post that had a photo of him celebrating while wearing Portugal’s jersey and featured the words: “The Most Special World Cup ever.”

