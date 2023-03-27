Cristiano Ronaldo happy again with Portugal’s national team

Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling at home again. It took only two games for him to make his peace with Portugal’s national team and show he is not done impressing at the international level just yet. The 38-year-old Ronaldo scored four goals in Portugal’s first two games in 2024 European Championship qualifying to show he remains the leader that fans got used to seeing wearing the national team’s red and green uniform. It marked a successful return for Ronaldo after a disappointing World Cup and a controversial move to Saudi soccer.

