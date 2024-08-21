Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to help Al-Nassr end Al-Hilal’s dominance in Saudi soccer league

Cristiano Ronaldo is lining up for another Saudi Pro League season with the main aim of helping Al-Nassr end the dominance of Riyadh rival Al-Hilal. Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr in December 2022 and has yet to win a domestic trophy with the club. Al-Hilal won the title last season with 31 wins and three draws, finishing 14 points clear of second-place Al-Nassr. Hilal beat Ronaldo’s team 4-1 in the final of the Saudi Super Cup last weekend. The 18-team league kicks off its season on Thursday.

