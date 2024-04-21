Cristian Arongo has 2 goals, 2 assists as Real Salt Lake beats Fire 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Cristian Arango scored two goals to bring his MLS-leading total to eight this season and 18-year-old Gavin Beavers had a career-high five saves to help Real Salt Lake beat the Chicago Fire 4-0. Andrés Gómez opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, when he slipped a left-footed shot from just outside the area inside the post. Arongo scored in the 33rd and headed home a corner kick played by Bryan Oviedo to make it 3-0 in the 37th minute. Diego Luna capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time. Beavers, in his third MLS season, had his first career shutout. Chris Brady had three saves for Chicago (2-4-3).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.