Criss passes for TD, runs for 2 more, Louisiana-Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Zeon Chriss passed for 249 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more TDs, Patrick Mensah returned an interception for a score, and Louisiana held off Buffalo for a 45-38 win. Buffalo, which lost its first three games of last season, is 0-4 for the first time since 2005. Cole Snyder threw a 12-yard touchdown pass Marlyn Johnson and the Bulls recovered their own onside kick to set up a short TD run by Jacqez Barksdale that trimmed Buffalo’s deficit to 45-38 with 2 minutes remaining. The Ragin’ Cajuns went three-and-out before Tyree Skipper intercepted a pass by Snyder with 17 seconds left to seal it.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.