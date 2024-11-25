Crisp, Nivar each score 15, No. 16 UNC women dominate Indiana in 2nd half to win Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Trayanna Crisp came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 15 points to spark No. 16 North Carolina to a 69-39 win over Indiana in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Crisp had 12 points in the first half as the Tar Heels eased out to a 32-26 lead. In the third quarter North Carolina outscored the Hoosiers 22-7, hitting 8 of 16 shots, three from behind the arc, while outrebounding Indiana 12-3 and forcing six turnovers. The Tar Heels scored the first seven points in the second half and had two more 6-0 runs for a 54-33 lead. Indya Nivar also had 15 points for the Tar Heels. Yarden Garzon had 10 points to lead the Hoosiers.

