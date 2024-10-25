Crisis-hit Le Havre loses sixth straight game at Rennes in Ligue 1

RENNES, France (AP) — Colombian Carlos Andrés Gomez has scored the winner in his first start for Rennes against struggling Le Havre in Ligue 1. Rennes won 1-0 on Friday. Gomez scored nine minutes into the second half to hand Le Havre its sixth successive defeat. The north coast club is two points off the bottom of Ligue 1 with one goal in six games and is without a since since Sept. 1. Rennes moves into eighth place.

