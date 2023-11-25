Crile’s FG lifts Chattanooga over Austin Peay 24-21 in 1st round of FCS playoffs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Clayton Crile kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the game to rally Chattanooga to a 24-21 victory over Austin Peay in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Crile had a 44-yard field goal blocked late in the third quarter and he missed a 38-yarder 14 seconds into the fourth quarter. But he delivered when it mattered most to send Chattanooga (8-4) to a second-round matchup with seventh-seeded Furman. Luke Schomburg connected with Javin Whatley for a 29-yard touchdown with 2:17 left in the first quarter to give the Mocs the lead. Jevon Jackson answered three plays later with a 57-yard touchdown run for Austin Peay (9-3) to even the score. Chattanooga took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

