Cricket World Cup in India sets all-time tournament attendance record of 1.25 million

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Cricket World Cup attracted a tournament-record 1.25 million spectators during the 6 1-2-week event which ended Sunday with Australia beating India by six wickets for its sixth title. The ICC said that the tournament had 1,250,307 spectators. With six games to go, the spectator figures had already surpassed the one million mark. The India attendance figures surpass the earlier marks of the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand which attracted 1,016,420 spectators. The 2019 edition in England and Wales had 752,000 fans.

