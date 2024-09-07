Cricket great Flintoff gets new role for England after successful TV career

LONDON (AP) — Cricket great Andrew Flintoff has been appointed head coach of the England Lions. The former England captain has been a successful television personality since ending his storied playing career, but his appointment is his latest step into coaching. Flintoff has signed up for the winter tours of South Africa and Australia as well as summer fixtures against India A and Zimbabwe. Since returning to cricket over the past year, the 46-year-old Flintoff has been an assistant coach at this summer’s T20 World Cup. He led the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred. In 2022 he sustained facial injuries from an accident that occurred during filming for “Top Gear.”

