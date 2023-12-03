Crew stun FC Cincinnati with 3-2 victory in OT to advance to MLS Cup Final

CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Ramírez scored in the 115th minute and the Columbus Crew rallied from two goals down to beat top-seeded FC Cincinnati 3-2 to advance to the MLS Cup Final. Columbus (17-9-9), which has won two Cups in three previous trips to the final, will host next Saturday’s championship match against the winner of the Western Conference Final between defending-champion Los Angeles FC and the Houston Dynamo. Brandon Vazquez and league MVP Luciano Acosta staked Cincinnati to a 2-0 halftime lead. An own-goal by Cincinnati defender Alvas Powell got the Crew started in the second half and Diego Rossi scored the equalizer, unassisted in the 86th minute.

