Crew ride Hernández hat trick to 4-2 victory over Montreal

By The Associated Press
Columbus Crew's Cucho Hernandez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring on CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, foreground, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Mccabe]

MONTREAL (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored twice in the first half and finished off a hat trick with a penalty-kick goal in the second to spark the Columbus Crew to a 4-2 victory over CF Montreal. Columbus (13-8-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on an own-goal by Montreal defender Gabriele Corbo. Hernández used an assist from Diego Rossi eight minutes later to give Columbus a two-goal lead. Hernández found the net for an eighth time this season when he took a pass from Yaw Yeboah in the 43rd minute, putting the Crew up 3-0 at halftime. Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 52nd minute to get Montreal (11-14-2) within 3-1. Hernández scored for a third time after drawing a foul in the 64th minute on Montreal defender George Campbell.

