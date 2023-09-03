Crew ride Hernández hat trick to 4-2 victory over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored twice in the first half and finished off a hat trick with a penalty-kick goal in the second to spark the Columbus Crew to a 4-2 victory over CF Montreal. Columbus (13-8-6) took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute on an own-goal by Montreal defender Gabriele Corbo. Hernández used an assist from Diego Rossi eight minutes later to give Columbus a two-goal lead. Hernández found the net for an eighth time this season when he took a pass from Yaw Yeboah in the 43rd minute, putting the Crew up 3-0 at halftime. Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 52nd minute to get Montreal (11-14-2) within 3-1. Hernández scored for a third time after drawing a foul in the 64th minute on Montreal defender George Campbell.

