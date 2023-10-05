Crew put end to Revolution’s 15-match unbeaten run at home with 2-1 victory

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Diego Rossi had a first-half goal and added an assist on defender Malte Amundsen’s winner late in the second half as the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New England 2-1, ending the Revolution’s 15-match unbeaten streak at home to begin the season. New England (14-7-10) was trying to become the seventh team in league history to remain unbeaten through the first 16 home matches of the season. The previous six teams all finished the season unbeaten at home. Columbus (15-9-8) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute when Rossi took a pass from Alexandru Matan and scored his third goal in his ninth appearance and seventh start.New England tied the match three minutes into the second half on a goal by rookie Tomás Chancalay.

