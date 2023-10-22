Crew clinch top-4 seed, eliminate Montreal with 2-1 victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe scored the winner in the second half and the Columbus Crew clinched a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference, while eliminating CF Montreal from postseason play with a 2-1 victory. Columbus (16-9-9) finishes 12-1-4 at home this season, posting a club-record 40 points. The Crew’s previous record was 38 in 2017. The Crew have just one loss at home in their last 27 matches in all competitions. Nagbe took a pass from defender Malte Amundsen five minutes into the second half and scored for a third time this season. Sunusi Ibrahim used an assist from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the 7th minute to give Montreal (12-17-5) the early lead.Cucho Hernández scored the equalizer for the Crew in the 17th minute

